UK’s Indian-Origin PM to Deport Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

The United Kingdom (UK) has decided to introduce new laws to stop immigrants, who illegally enter the Kingdom via the English Channel, from staying in the country.

According to the details, the number of illegal immigrants arriving in England on boats has doubled over the past two years, with Albanians topping the list.

In this regard, UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, revealed a five-point roadmap for addressing the illegal immigrant issue. The plan also includes the quick return of Albanian asylum seekers and resolving a stockpile of over 150,000 asylum cases by 2023.

Speaking in the UK Parliament, PM Sunak emphasized that unlawful migrants should not be permitted to stay in the UK. They either have to be deported to their own nation or any other safe country where their asylum will be accepted.

The Indian-origin PM further remarked that the illegal immigrants will not be allowed to stay in hotels, instead, they will be kept in unused parks, former student hostels, and military sites. He added that thousands of Albanians will be deported soon.

Meanwhile, UK’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, termed the illegal immigration an ‘invasion’ and said that most of the migrants are criminals.

It is worth pointing out that the issue of illegal immigrants has become a huge challenge for the UK’s Conservative government. Particularly in working-class areas in northern and central England, where immigrants are accused of stealing jobs.