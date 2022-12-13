New Nuclear Power Breakthrough Can Potentially Make Unlimited Energy

According to reports, researchers have made a breakthrough in their quest for a safe and clean source of energy. They have been able to extract more energy from a nuclear fusion reaction than they put in.

Nuclear Fusion is the process of combining light elements like hydrogen to create heavier elements. This results in a massive release of energy. This method, which creates the heat and light of stars and the sun, has been called a promising source of sustainable, low-carbon energy.

Since the 1950s when nuclear fusion research began, scientists have not been able to show a positive energy gain. This condition is known as ignition. But that was only a problem up until now.

According to Financial Times, the researchers were able to release 2.5 MJ of energy using just 2.1 MJ to heat fuel with lasers.

Dr. Robbie Scott of Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Central Laser Facility (CLF), Plasma Physics Group, contributed to this research and described it as a “momentous accomplishment”.

He said:

The experiment demonstrates unambiguously that the physics of Laser Fusion works. In order to transform NIF’s result into power production a lot of work remains, but this is a key step along the path.

Prof Jeremy Chittenden, professor of plasma physics at Imperial College London, agreed.

If what has been reported is true and more energy has been released than was used to produce the plasma, that is a true breakthrough moment which is tremendously exciting.

However, experts have made it clear that while the results would be a significant demonstration, the technology is far from becoming a regular source of power. To put it into perspective, 0.4 MJ is equivalent to 0.1 kWh – which is only enough to heat up a kettle.

Professor Justin Wark of Physics at the University of Oxford said that, while the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory could achieve such a result about once per day, a nuclear power plant would have to produce it 10 times per second.

Another point is that the reported positive energy gain does not include the 500 MJ of energy needed for the lasers.

Regardless, these results, if accurate, surpass the last major achievement by the laboratory which was able to convert 70% of the energy put into the experiment into nuclear energy.