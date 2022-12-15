ECC to Discuss Sugar Exports for FY23 Today

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet will deliberate on the exports of sugar in its meeting scheduled for today.

A Meeting of the top economic body will be held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Participants will discuss a three-point agenda with proposals from the Ministry of Climate Change, Housing & Works, and National Food Security & Research.

Besides Dar, Ministers for Commerce, Industries, Food Security, Planning, and Power are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources told ProPakistani that the ECC will consider the approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant upon request of the Ministry of Climate Change for the current financial year (FY) 2022-23.

The meeting will deliberate on a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 743.57 million for the Ministry of Housing & Works for “Capital Outlay on Civil Works” during FY23.

The committee will also discuss sugar exports during FY23 in consultation with the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

Other items may be discussed with the permission of the chair.