OnePlus to Hold ‘Mystery Event’ in China on 9th Anniversary

OnePlus, without giving any background information, has announced that it will arrange an event on 17 December in China to celebrate its 9th anniversary. The ‘mystery event’ will kick off at 11:30 PM (Pakistan time).

According to the details, the CEO and Co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, and the President of OnePlus China, Li Jie, will host the event. However, it’s unknown if they will make any product announcements.

As far as the event poster is concerned, it features the tagline “New direction, new action, new future.” Moreover, there may be a teaser for the OnePlus 11 during the event, although its release is expected during the first quarter of 2023.

One can expect the OnePlus 11 to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, 100W charging, a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, up to 16 GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, and more. The price, however, remains a mystery.

At the same time, the leaks have revealed that the alert slider, which was removed from the OnePlus 10T, will make a comeback in the OnePlus 11.