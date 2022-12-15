Pakistani Rolls-Royce Phantom Goes Viral On Social Media

Rolls-Royce (RR) has established its brand value by building and selling ultra-opulent cars that boast the same price tag as the economic reserves of a small state. Hence, a vast majority of the global population can only ever dream of buying an RR car.

That is unless you’re a Pakistani of course, who is of the “fake it till you make it” persuasion. In a recent, rather commendable development, the video of a local RR Phantom copy has caught social media by storm.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Lahore is Offering Free Bike Riding Lessons to Women

The video shows a blue 7th generation RR Phantom copy somewhere in Pakistan driving up to a shop and parking in front of it. The copy is complete with RR’s signature long bonnet, similar alloy wheels, and rear-hinged suicide passenger door.

Although, eagle-eyed enthusiasts will notice that the converted car is actually a 9th-generation S140 Toyota Crown — a fine luxury automobile in its own right.

While some social media users are ridiculing the car, others are appreciative of the craftsmanship that went into capturing the details of RR’s flagship limousine.

The long bonnet, harp-pattern grille, the Spirit of Ecstacy emblem, and the front headlights and auxiliary lights have been recreated with uncanny accuracy.

ALSO READ Are Petrol Prices Falling Soon?

Details on the car and its owner are currently sparse. Although, we at CarBase believe that this effort is worthy of appreciation.