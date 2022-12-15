NUST Gets Pakistan’s First-Ever 5G Research Lab

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has started the development of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab, a research platform, in partnership with the telecommunication industry.

The lab will study the use of 5G from a socio-economic perspective in order to address issues related to education, health, mobility, and businesses.

As per the reports, NUST will set up the Innovation Lab in collaboration with Jazz and Huawei Technologies. The research project will enable academics to study 5G’s use in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the above-mentioned fields.

The Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecom, Mohsin Mushtaq, performed the groundbreaking of the research lab and stated that the lab will help us develop an environment to study the use of 5G in several fields.

During the ceremony, the speakers stressed that 5G will be used to accelerate the digitization of other industries unlike 4G, which is used for calls and the internet only.

In his address, the CEO of VEON Group, Kaan Terzioglu, remarked that exploring avenues where 5G can be integrated in the future is important.