Lahore Seeks China’s Help in Smog Eradication

The Lahore High Court (LHC), ordered that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seek the assistance of Chinese experts to rid the city of smog on Tuesday.

In this regard, the ministry wrote a letter to the Pakistani Ambassador to China.

Asad Ali Bajwa, Deputy Attorney General, informed the ministry of LHC’s orders. He will inform the High Court about the steps taken on behalf of the Federal government.

Smog control measures will be implemented in collaboration with the Punjab government. The Pakistani Ambassador to China will collect information on the smog control specialists and inform the ministry.

In related news, earlier this week, Lahore’s traders rejected the government’s decision to close markets early and called the option “economic murder” of businesspeople.

Haji Rahat Ali, acting president of the Lahore traders association, rejected the government’s decision to close markets early in the provincial capital.

He stated that early market closures are equivalent to the economic murder of traders. He said that no one will be allowed to execute the economic murder of traders or accept such decisions.