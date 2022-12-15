Shopkeepers Refused to Take Money From Rizwan and Co. After WC Win Over India

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has once again recalled the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup 2021, saying the win changed his life.

Speaking in an interview with Mike Atherton, the superstar said that after the game, he thought it was just a match, but when the team returned to Pakistan, he realized how much it meant to people.

The Peshawar-born cricketer went on to say that if he went to a shop in Pakistan, the shopkeeper would not take his money. “They would say, ‘you go, you go. I won’t take money from you!’” he added.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in the first game of the T20 World Cup 2021. It was the first instance that Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup.

Shaheen’s devastating spell, in which he took three big wickets, and an unbeaten opening partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan defeat the arch-rivals.

This year, the neighboring countries met three times in T20I, twice in the Asia Cup and once in the T20 World Cup 2022, with India winning two and Pakistan winning the Asia Cup Super 4s match.