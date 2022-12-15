Traffic Police Lahore is Offering Free Bike Riding Lessons to Women

Earlier this week, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Asad Malhi announced that the Lahore city’s traffic police are offering free motorcycle training to women as part of the “Women on Wheels” initiative.

During the ceremony held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, Malhi stated that the department has delivered motorcycle driving lessons to over 7,000 women.

He added that the 67th batch of trainees will undergo bike riding instructions in the Women on Wheels School at the LOS Rescue Academy. The department kicked off the training session for its latest batch yesterday.

CTO continued that the objective is to enable women to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development and prosperity.

CTP has also established a driving school in Manawan Lines where women will receive free car and motorcycle driving lessons. Malhi stated that, after completing the training program, the women also receive their driving licenses.

According to Malhi, residents may call the 15 helpline to request admission to driving schools. During the ceremony, Honda Atlas presented Driving School Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh with two brand-new motorcycles, and the CTO demonstrated how to operate a motorcycle simulator.