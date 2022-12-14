MG HS Vs. Kia Sportage Vs. Hyundai Tucson — New Price, New Threat [Comparison]

MG JW SEZ has finally launched the locally assembled HS SUV in Pakistan. The company initially debuted the HS in late 2020 as a completely built-up (CBU) car and promised to shift to Complete knockdown (CKD) kits soon. However, it faced multiple delays in starting local assembly.
Two years, several scandals, and heaps of criticism later, the company has started bookings for the locally assembled HS, now called HS Essence. Already a popular name in the market, MG HS will be a prime competitor to Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson with its new, lower price.
This article will compare the locally assembled HS with the two most popular C-segment SUVs in Pakistan. Let us dive in:
Exterior
MG HS
MG HS is regarded as one of the prettiest SUVs in the country due to its clean, yet regal look.
Upfront, the headlights have a subtle yet attractive design, with projector lamps and unique DRLs that also function as indicators. A chrome trim piece surrounds the star-pattern front grille, which houses a large MG logo in the middle, adding to the SUV’s premium design.
The SUV looks standard from the side, but the 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip surrounding the A, B, and C pillars of the vehicle add flashiness to an otherwise subdued side profile.
The taillight is similar to the 3rd generation BMW X3. Those, along with sharp reflectors, dual exhausts, and a scuff-plate-like trim below make a fancy rear fascia. Overall, MG HS boasts sophisticated opulence.
Sportage
Though not popular initially, Pakistanis have grown fond of Sportage’s polarizing styling.
The LED headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille, and a radical front bumper design make for a strange front-end look. On the side, the SUV has 18″ alloys (17″ in Alpha), and an unusually tall shoulder line.
On the back, Sportage has a horizontal red stripe that bridges the sharp LED taillights. Its indicator lights and reverse lights are mounted at the bottom, which adds to its quirkiness. Overall, Sportage’s design is offbeat, but in an endearing way.
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson is a subtle yet handsome-looking SUV. It has a large hexagonal slatted front grille, angular oval-ish headlights, a smooth bonnet, and a busy-looking bumper.
The side profile seems clean and simple with silver roof rails, body-colored door handles, and a set of sharp alloy rims which liven up the styling a bit.
The backside features the oval-ish taillights native to the Hyundai design, two rear reflectors at the bottom, a forward-raked boot lid, and a shark-fin antenna. Overall Tucson is a decent-looking family vehicle.
Interior
MG HS
One of the key reasons behind MG HS’s popularity is its interior’s premium look and feel.
The cabin has stitched leather seats, soft-touch door panels, and dashboard as well as brushed aluminum trim pieces at various spots throughout the interior.
HS’s cabin is the most spacious among its competitors in this series. It is large enough to comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. For a family of five, HS is a practical and luxurious SUV.
Sportage
Although intuitive and reliable, Sportage’s interior looks ancient. The design is simple and effective, however, there are other SUVs in the market with better interiors.
It has leatherette seats (fabric ones in Alpha). Plus, the cabin space is roomy, and comfortable, and can easily accommodate 5 people. Reclinable rear seats and a panoramic sunroof (plain roof in Alpha) add some class to the interior.
All of these elements combined make for a bit dated but decent family SUV.
Tucson
Hyundai Tucson suffers from almost the same issues as Sportage in design terms. The cockpit is slightly more modern than Sportage while the dash design is a bit more angular and complex.
It has a 10″ infotainment screen, a dashboard made from soft materials, an instrument panel with a digital screen for additional info, plush leather seats (fabric ones in GLS Sport), and a roomy and comfortable cabin space.
Overall, Tucson also has a decent interior that is beginning to look old.
Dimensions
The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:
|Measurements
|HS
|Sportage
|Tucson
|Overall Length
|4,574 mm
|4,485 mm
|4,480 mm
|Width
|1,876 mm
|1,855 mm
|1,850 mm
|Overall Height
|1,685 mm
|1,635 mm
|1,660 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,722 mm
|2,670 mm
|2,670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|172 mm
|172 mm
|Luggage Capacity
|463 Liters
|491 liters
|491 liters
|Max. Curb Weight
|1,550 KG
|1,544 kg
|1,500 kg
Performance:
MG HS
HS comes with a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that sends 160 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 7-speed automatic transmission.
It consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes on all tires with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.
MG HS has a claimed fuel economy of 11 to 14 km/liter, which, given the size and the heft of the vehicle, seems to be an optimistic figure.
Sportage and Tucson (Same Powertrain and Other Mechanical Components)
Both, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson have the same powertrains and other mechanical components — a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 155 hp of power and 196 Nm of torque to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
Both SUVs consist of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. They also have disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.
As reported by owners on various forums, both Tucson and Sportage have a fuel economy of 10-12 kilometers per liter.
Features
The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:
|Specs and Features
|Sportage AWD
|Tucson Ultimate
|HS Essence
|Safety
|Central Power Doorlocks
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera
|Rear Only
|Rear Only
|Surround View
|All-Wheel Drive
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Hill Start and Descent Brake Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Electronic Parking Brake
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lane Departure Warning
|No
|No
|Yes
|Forward Collision Warning
|No
|No
|Yes
|Automatic Headlights
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Blind Spot Detection System
|No
|No
|Yes
|Lane Keep Assist
|No
|No
|Yes
|Rear Cross Traffic Alert
|No
|No
|Yes
|Traction and Stability Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Airbags
|2
|2
|6
|Convenience
|Power Tailgate
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infotainment System w/ Android Auto and Apple Carplay
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Gauge Cluster with TFT Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple Driving Modes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Phone Charger
|No
|Yes
|No
|Dual Zone Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto defogging system
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Puddle lamp
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient Lighting
|No
|No
|Yes
|Cooled Glove Box
|No
|Yes
|No
|Keyless entry and go
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable steering wheel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronically Adjustable Front Seats
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Heated Front Seats
|No
|No
|Yes
|Reclinable rear seats
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear USB Connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Price
The prices of all variants of these SUVs are as follows:
|Model
|Price (Rs.)
|MG HS
|Essence
|6,899,000
|Hyundai Tucson
|GLS Sport
|6,899,000
|Ultimate
|7,399,000
|Kia Sportage
|Alpha
|5,999,000
|FWD
|6,649,000
|AWD
|7,149,000
Verdict
The comparison reveals that MG HS Essence is a key competitor to Sportage FWD and Tucson GLS Sport, both of whom are at a slight disadvantage in the features and performance department.
However, given almost similar popularity, a competitive price tag, similar utility and practicality, but with more features, and a strong brand value, HS Essence at its new price is a significant threat to Sportage and Tucson.