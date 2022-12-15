Video of Chinese Soldiers Beating Indian Army With Sticks and Bricks is Old

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Indian military have clashed once again near their disputed border, with both troops fighting with sticks and bricks.

A video of the confrontation between the two militaries has also gone viral on social media, showing both forces bombarding each other with rocks, stones, and sticks.

Indian and Chinese armies fighting each other with sticks at their disputed border… Several soldiers injured… 🔥 🔊sound …🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vghq0zCKiV — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 14, 2022

According to the details, the video emerged on Tuesday after Indian Defense Ministry announced that a clash between China and India occurred at the border on Friday (9 December).

In the video, despite being separated by barbed wire, both sides’ soldiers can be seen hurling whatever they can get their hands on at each other, including sticks, bricks, metal pipes, and so on.

The barbed wire eventually breaks and the Indian soldiers start charging toward the Chinese troops and force them to jump over a small stone wall and leave the area. Consequently, the Indian soldiers begin to celebrate.

As cited by CNN, a number of experts claim that the video did not show the recent incident because the mountains were not covered in snow.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh, a researcher at India’s Center for Policy Research, said that the confrontation shows how rapidly things may deteriorate if tensions between both sides are not addressed.