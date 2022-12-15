Prime Minister Laptop Scheme to Officially Restart Soon

The federal government has officially decided to resume Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja has confirmed.

According to reports, the SAPM announced this during a press briefing with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Special Assistant revealed that 100,000 laptops will be distributed among talented students across the country. She added that Balochistan’s quota has been doubled.

The laptop scheme will be operated under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP). Besides the laptop scheme, Skills Development Program will also be launched, under which 100,000 bright students will get IT training.

Earlier in October, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed hinted at relaunching the laptop scheme in the coming months.

He also added that HEC will introduce online courses for university students in collaboration with Microsoft and various other international firms.