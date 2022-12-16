All You Need to Know About Quetta Gladiators Squad for 2023 PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises finalized their squads for the upcoming edition following the draft ceremony in Karachi. The eighth edition is scheduled to start on February 9.
Quetta Gladiators have kept their faith in Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead the side, with other experienced cricketers, including Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, and Iftikhar Ahmed in the squad.
The Gladiators have picked Aimal Khan, who represented Mardan Warriors in the recently concluded PJL, and Omair Bin Yousuf, who has played in Pakistan’s domestic tournaments for years in the emerging category.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (Platinum)
|Naseem Shah (Platinum)
|Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum)
|Odean Smith (Diamond)
|Jason Roy (Diamond)
|Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond)
|Ahsan Ali (Gold)
|Mohammad Hasnain (Gold)
|Sarfaraz Ahmad (Gold)
|Umaid Asif (Silver)
|Mohammad Zahid (Silver)
|Will Smeed (Silver)
|Umar Akmal (Silver)
|Naveen Ul-Haq (Silver)
|Aimal Khan (Emerging)
|Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging)
|Omair Bin Yousuf (Supplementary)
|Martin Guptil (Supplementary)