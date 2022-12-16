List of Players Picked in Emerging Category of PSL 8

Who Got Picked in Emerging Category for PSL 8?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held the much-awaited draft ceremony for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi, and many renowned cricketers were picked by franchises.

All eyes were on the emerging categories, as several young players demonstrated their talent in both the domestic tournaments as well as in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Karachi Kings have picked Qasim Akram and Irfan Khan Niazi in their emerging category. Both players have a good track record in T20 cricket, having played List A cricket and the Pakistan U-19 team.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked Haseebullah and Sufiyan as their emerging picks, with the former having been named in the Under-19 World Cup team and the latter having a successful season in the KPL.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, kept their faith in Zeeshan Zameer, who played for the franchise in the last edition, and Hasan Nawaz, who was among the leading run scorers in the KPL.

Shawaiz and Zaman have been picked by Qalandars as their emerging players. The former represented Pakistan U-19 last month, while Zaman had a stellar performance for the franchise in the previous edition.

Multan Sultans selected Ihsan Ullah and Abbas Afridi in the emerging category, with the former having previously shared the Sultans’ dressing room in the last edition and the latter representing Pakistan U-19.

Quetta Gladiators picked Aimal Khan and Abdul Bangalzai for the emerging category. Ajmal played for Mardan Warriors in the PJL and Bangalzai represents Balochistan in the domestic circuit.

