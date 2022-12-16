Here’s How Multan Sultans Squad Stacks Up for PSL 2023

The draft ceremony for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held in Karachi yesterday, with some of the renowned cricketers around the world being picked by franchises.

Former champions, Multan Sultans, have kept their faith in Mohammad Rizwan to lead the side, with other experienced batters, including David Miller, Shan Masood, and Rilee Rossouw in the squad.

Last year’s finalists chose three players in the platinum, three in the diamond, two in the gold, and five in the silver categories, as well as two in the emerging and as many in the supplementary categories.

Ihsan Ullah and Abbas Afridi, two young talented cricketers, were chosen as emerging players, while Arafat Minhas and Adil Rashid were chosen as supplementary players.

Here’s the complete squad for Multan Sultans: