FFC Awarded Largest National Tax Payer Award for Manufacturing Sector

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Limited has received the ‘Largest National Tax Payer from Manufacturing Sector’ award for the year 2022 at the ‘Second Taxpayer Recognition Awards 2022’ organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI).

Representatives from various multinationals and corporate blue chip companies participated in the event.

The award was presented by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony arranged at Aiwan-e-Sadar. Company Secretary, Brig (R) Asrat Mahmood, FFC, received the award.

This is the second consecutive year that FFC was declared as Largest National Tax Payer in Manufacturing Sector.