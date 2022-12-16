Govt Revises Holy Quran Import Policy

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 16, 2022 | 2:50 pm
The federal government has approved revisions to the Holy Quran import policies, after which a NOC will be required to import copies of the holy book printed in non-Islamic nations.

According to the details, the Ministry of Commerce released a notification after the federal cabinet approved the amendments to the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022.

In light of the revision, a NOC from the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be mandatory to import copies of the Holy Quran from non-Muslim countries. Note here that the NOC policy will not be applicable to Islamic countries.

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary of the revisions to the IPO, 2022 after Lahore High Court (LHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the federal and provincial authorities to ensure error-free printing, publishing, recording, and import of the Holy Quran’s copies.

Earlier in October, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet authorized the import of the Holy Quran.

Salman Ahmed

