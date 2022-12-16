Govt Revises Holy Quran Import Policy

The federal government has approved revisions to the Holy Quran import policies, after which a NOC will be required to import copies of the holy book printed in non-Islamic nations.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Winter Vacations for Colleges

According to the details, the Ministry of Commerce released a notification after the federal cabinet approved the amendments to the Import Policy Order (IPO), 2022.

In light of the revision, a NOC from the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be mandatory to import copies of the Holy Quran from non-Muslim countries. Note here that the NOC policy will not be applicable to Islamic countries.

ALSO READ Barrick Settles Reko Diq Case With Pakistan in Exchange for 50% of All Gold Reserves

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary of the revisions to the IPO, 2022 after Lahore High Court (LHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered the federal and provincial authorities to ensure error-free printing, publishing, recording, and import of the Holy Quran’s copies.

Earlier in October, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet authorized the import of the Holy Quran.