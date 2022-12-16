RUDA Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Societies

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has started taking action against unauthorized housing projects within its jurisdiction.

In order to address the continuous issue of illegitimate housing projects and encroachments in the RUDA region, the authority has emphasized that all such breaches would be removed where no development is permitted by the RUDA Act and government regulations.

An administrative operation was conducted at the unlawful housing society known as Theme View Park in the neighborhood of Mohlanwal and Chung, in collaboration with the district administration, where three offices of the aforementioned society were shut for which notices were previously served.

Various notifications were issued in print media periodically by concerned government authorities like LDA, Municipal Authority, and RUDA in their individual areas of responsibility for the general public’s benefit.

RUDA also notified WASA, LESCO, and SNGPL of the termination of civic facilities.

In the best interests of the public, RUDA emphasizes once more that this is not only unlawful development, but because investing or purchasing property by the public would cause trouble for both the purchasers and the authorities, leaving RUDA with no other alternative than to resort to legal steps.