Punjab Govt Grants District Status to Taunsa

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has given the final go-ahead to grant Taunsa the status of a district.

The decision was taken on the suggestion of DG Khan’s members of parliament Kh. Shiraz Mahmood, M Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar M Mohyuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Makhdoom Raza, Ali Raza Dreshak, and Rai Zahoor, who paid a visit to the CM at his office.

The CM expressed his gratitude to the Almighty for being able to fulfill the promise he made in a public meeting with the member of the national assembly (MNA) Kh. Shiraz in 2005, to grant district status to Taunsa.

Taunsa is the fifth additional district in a short time frame of a few months as Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu have previously been awarded district status.

The CM expressed hope that Taunsa’s administrative affairs would be addressed, as well as the level of services. The decision was taken with the ease and accessibility of the assembly members and the public in mind.

The ministers praised the CM for awarding Taunsa district status, expressing that the citizens will appreciate the decision, and the people’s suffering will be eased.