Sindh High Court Rejects Petition to Include Holy Quran in Educational Curriculum

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a plea to include the Holy Quran in the school curriculum.

The court reserved a verdict on its decision on the appeal, which requested to include the Holy Quran and its translation as a subject within the curriculum offered to students from primary to college level.

According to the court’s decision, the constitution established a balance between the functions of three main pillars of power: the judiciary, the legislature, and the administration.

If basic rights are not infringed, the court cannot impose a modification in the curriculum.

According to the decision, faith is an individual concern for each person, and the court cannot intervene in it.

It goes on to say that the Pakistani Constitution guarantees both positive and negative rights. Where the negative rights bind a state to refrain from interfering in the personal affairs of citizens. Citizens are free to exercise their rights as they see fit.

The court notes that Article 20 of the Constitution guarantees citizens religious freedom and requires the state not to intervene in their religious concerns.

Previously, Advocate Imtiaz Ali suggested that Holy Quran instruction should be made mandatory in Sindh province.