Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Massive Milestone in Karachi Test

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, scored yet another half-century in the third and last Test match of the historic series against England at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The right-handed batter, who scored 78 runs off 123 balls in the first innings, also scored 54 runs off 104 balls in the second innings and stitched a valuable 110 runs partnership with Saud Shakeel.

With this innings, the 28-year-old batter also crossed 1,000 runs in red-ball cricket in 2022. Babar now has 1,009 Test runs in eight matches in 2022, with an average of 67.26.

The Lahore-born cricketer has three centuries and seven fifties, with his best score being 196 runs against Australia earlier this year, which was also rated as one of the best innings in the Test Championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that the stylish batter is also the leading run-scorer across all formats this year, with 2,215 runs scored in 46 innings at an average of 52.73 including seven centuries and 14 fifties.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has surpassed England batter, Jonny Bairstow, to become the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23, trailing only Joe Root.

Babar has scored 1,301 runs in 13 Test matches at a 61.95 average, including three centuries and ten fifties, while the former England captain has scored 1,915 runs in 22 Test matches at 53.