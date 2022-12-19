Date Confirmed for Shaheen Shah’s Wedding With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter

Pakistan left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, is all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi, on February 3, next year.

In March last year, Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter that he was approached by Shaheen’s family for his daughter and that both families are in contact, but matches are made in heaven, and if Allah wills, this match will be made as well.

Months later, Lala confirmed that his family had accepted the proposal of the speedster for his daughter, Ansha Afridi. However, he said that his daughter was preoccupied with her studies and aspires to be a doctor.

The former all-rounder had also stated that Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter before the decision for engagement from both parties, but it was accepted as he is also a member of the Afridi tribe.

In response to a question about his marriage, the star pacer stated in an exclusive interview that it was his wish to marry Ansha and he was grateful that his wish has been granted by the grace of God.

It is pertinent to mention here that another star pacer, Haris Rauf, and opening batter, Shan Masood, will tie the knot in December and January, respectively.