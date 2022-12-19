Daughter Murders Father With Axe for Trying to Rape Her at Night

A girl hacked her father with an axe for allegedly raping her in a harrowing incident from Narowal.

The heinous crime occurred in the region of Jhande Langaah, when the daughter, aged 15 or 16, murdered her father Shabbir (54) with an axe. As a result, he died immediately afterward.

ALSO READ France Criticizes Israel After Palestinian Lawyer Deported

The teenager reported to the police that her father asked for a glass of water in the late hours of the night, and when she took water to his room, he allegedly grabbed her arm and attempted to sexually assault her. She confessed that she escaped and attacked her father with an axe out of frustration.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

In similar news, a student was gunned down inside a car by robbers last week in Karachi.

ALSO READ Govt to Pay Advance Salaries and Pensions to Christian Employees for Christmas

According to reports, the incident occurred at Korangi No. 5, when intruders on motorcycles attempted to rob the student and his father of cash and belongings. The robber opened fire on the two after they resisted. The student was murdered and his father was severely injured as a consequence of the shooting.