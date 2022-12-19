Govt to Pay Advance Salaries and Pensions to Christian Employees for Christmas

The federal government has decided to pay advance salaries and pensions to Christian government employees in view of the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

In this regard, Finance Division has written a letter, which is available with ProPakistani, to the Accountant General (AG) of Pakistan Revenues, Military AG, and Chief Accounts Officers (CAO) of the Foreign Ministry.

ALSO READ OGDCL Discovers More Oil and Gas Reserves in Sindh

The letter directed the relevant authorities to pay salaries and pensions no earlier than five days before Christmas celebrations. It is worth mentioning here that Christmas will be celebrated all across the country on 25 December.

The letter further ordered the government institutions to complete all formalities for paying advance salaries and pensions to the Christmas community so that they can enjoy the celebrations without any difficulty.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia to Take Hajj and Umrah Business to the Next Level With Expo in 2023

Earlier, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis, also granted advance salaries and allowances to Christian employees for the upcoming Christmas.

As per the official notification, Christian employees received the allowances in the form of an advance salary and two basic salaries.