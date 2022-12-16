Toyota Unveils All-Electric Hilux Revo Concept

Toyota President, Akio Toyoda, unveiled the Hilux Revo Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) concept at the 60th anniversary of Toyota Motors Thailand (TMT).

Toyoda has been the supervisor of the IMV (Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle) project, which also includes the development of the Toyota Hilux. Like in Pakistan, the finer Hilux variants in Thailand go by the Revo moniker.

The company claims that the Hilux Revo BEV concept is intended to show the future of pick-up trucks as Toyota strives for carbon neutrality. The display car, based on the single-cab Hilux, has a closed grille, new headlamps, and a charge port on the front left fender.

Besides those tweaks and the nicer wheels, it appears like a Thai Hilux Revo Standard Cab. Without disclosing power, range, or charging capabilities, Toyota stated that it has changed the chassis to accommodate an electric motor.

Toyoda did not say when or if the concept will become a production vehicle, but he did imply that the EV pick-up truck is undergoing development and testing in Thailand.