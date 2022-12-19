KP Announces Hundreds of Scholarships for Deserving Students of Govt Schools

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced a scholarship program for bright and deserving students from government schools in the province.

The KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KPESED) revealed that 253 students from government schools will be selected for the scholarship, whose academic expenditures from classes 7 to 12 will be borne by the KP government.

Under the scholarship, selected 253 students will receive their education, from class 7 to class 12, free of charge, from the Centers of Excellence in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, and Swat. Students must, however, be between the ages of 11 and 13 until 31 March 2023.

According to the details, students will be able to download the application form from the website of the Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) from 20 December onwards. It is worth mentioning here that the last date to apply for the scholarship is 10 January 2023.

Below is the list of Centers of Excellence, which will provide scholarships to 253 students: