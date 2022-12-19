World’s First Wireless TV is Launching in Two Weeks

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) traditionally shows off the most innovative, wildest, and cutting-edge technology and 2023 is going to be no different. This time, we will get to see the world’s first wireless TV among many other devices.

An American TV maker has announced a wireless OLED TV that is expected to be quite portable, weighing only 9 kg. It will be powered entirely by batteries that can last as long as 30 days on a full charge. According to the manufacturer, it will be a 55-inch TV that can be attached to any surface without mounting thanks to its proprietary active-loop vacuum technology.

The TV will support touch controls, voice commands, and hand gestures, and you can even combine multiple units to create a larger screen.

The company behind this wireless TV is aptly named Displace TV and it is their first product. It will be available in late 2023 but pre-orders in the US will start as early as January 5.

Specifications

According to a press release from Displace, the OLED TV has very little going on inside it. It requires a base station, which must be plugged into an outlet and connected to Wi-Fi. Having to plug it into an outlet defeats the whole purpose of being “wireless” and portable, but we will see how it is during the official event.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/gOnoo9JK8b8

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gOnoo9JK8b8?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gOnoo9JK8b8?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/gOnoo9JK8b8





It will be powered by an AMD CPU, and an Nvidia GPU, and will have Wi-Fi 6E support for streaming.

Displace claims that the hot swappable battery lasts for around 30 days and allows for approximately 6 hours of viewing each day. The company did not say how long it would take for the battery to fully charge between uses.

CES 2023 is set to kick off on January 4, but the wireless OLED TV will debut on January 5, which is when we will get to see more details about the product.