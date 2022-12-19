Man Murders Sister-in-Law for Posting Her Videos on TikTok

A man murdered his sister-in-law for uploading a video she had recorded of herself, on the social media platform TikTok in the Naushahroferoze on Sunday.
The suspect, Azizullah, shot his sister-in-law, Khanzadi, to death for posting her videos on TikTok, in the Muhammad Mubejo village.
The body was transported to a nearby hospital for medical and legal procedures, and a case was filed against the suspect.
In related news, students protested around NED University last week over the killing of a university student at the hands of criminals.
On the occasion, Islami Jamiat Talaba Karachi president, Bilal Jameel, declared that a Black Day on Saturday, followed by a demonstration to be held on Monday (today) from the NED University against the current chaos and violence in Sindh.
In his address to the demonstrators, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chairman, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, sought justice for Bilal Nasir, a young student who was shot down while resisting a robbery outside the university.