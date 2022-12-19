Pakistan’s First Scout Cadet College for Girls to be Built in Mansehra

The federal government has approved the establishment of Pakistan’s first girls’ scout cadet college in Airgah, Darband, Mansehra, Mohammad Sajjad Awan, a PML-N MNA from NA-14, has confirmed.

Speaking with the media, the lawmaker said that the development work will begin soon. It will be set up at Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi initially and will become a full scout college later.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the initiative at his special request and the premier has ordered concerned stakeholders to carry out all formalities to begin the construction at the earliest.

The MNA lauded the premier for demonstrating a commitment to girls’ education, which will offer them different opportunities to contribute to the development of the country.

He noted that women’s empowerment is imperative to Pakistan’s economic prosperity and the federal government is doing everything for the country’s economic revival.

It is worth mentioning here that Sajjad Awan is the elder brother of Captain (r) Safdar Awan, who is the husband of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former PM and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif.