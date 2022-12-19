Terrorists are Using Night Vision Sniper Guns for Attacks in Pakistan

A notable uptick in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been recorded recently and terrorists are reportedly using modern weapons to destabilize the peace of the province.

According to reports, terrorists are using the latest sniper guns equipped with night vision thermal goggles to attack policemen across the province. They used the same weapons in the latest attack in Lakki Marwat.

ALSO READ PIA Earns Massive Revenue After Partnership With Turkish Airlines

Terrorists martyred four policemen in the recent attack. Overall, 116 policemen have embraced martyrdom in terrorist attacks this year while 110 have been injured.

Inspector General (IG) KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, said that KP Police is being equipped with the latest weapons, and checkposts are being equipped with more ammunition and manpower.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmad Breaks Decades Old Bowling Record

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have killed 170 terrorists and arrested 784 this year. Of those arrested, 90 terrorists were carrying head money.

From mid-August till the end of November, terrorists carried out 118 attacks in the province. 26 policemen, 12 personnel of LEAs, and 17 civilians embraced martyrdom in these attacks.