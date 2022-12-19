Will Pakistan Super League Expand to USA?

All six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have responded positively to the suggestion of expanding the tournament to the United States of America (USA).

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held a meeting of the PSL Governing Council in Karachi, where several issues concerning the tournament were discussed.

ALSO READ Top 10 Big Names Who Went Unpicked in PSL 8 Draft

During the meeting, franchises expressed their interest in purchasing Pakistan Junior League (PJL) teams after the cricket board signed a contract with a major commercial partner company.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, it was reported that PCB Chairman has signed a 20-year contract with a commercial partner company to secure the future of his dream project.

Under this MoU, the company will have the option to sell most of the rights, including commercial and production rights, and the board may face legal action if it breaches the agreement in the future.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Likely to Become Chairman PCB Again

However, Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, did not attend the meeting in response to recent statements by Ramiz Raja and Faisal Hasnain regarding cricket activities in Peshawar.

It is worth noting that Javed Afridi also missed the draft ceremony for the upcoming eighth edition of PSL which was held in Karachi last week.