Najam Sethi Likely to Become Chairman PCB Again

Najam Sethi is likely to replace Ramiz Raja as the Chairman of PCB after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reportedly ordered major changes in the setup.

ALSO READ Dahani and Hamza Run Riot as Sindh Bowls Out KP at Lowest Score in Pakistan Cup’s History

After taking power, PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced the revival of departmental cricket in the country which had been suspended by former premier Imran Khan.

However, PM Shehbaz had shown trust in Ramiz Raja, assuring him that he will continue his work in the position.

While the PM has now reportedly ordered to restore the Constitution of PCB 2014 under which departmental cricket will be restarted, the recent reports also suggest a major change in the cricketing establishment.

According to reports, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is expected to leave the office and the former Chairman Najam Sethi has a strong chance of making a comeback at the helm of PCB.

ALSO READ Rizwan Declares PSL as Bigger and Better League Than IPL

What lends credence to the reports is the worth-mentioning fact that former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi held a meeting with PM Shehbaz earlier today in Lahore.