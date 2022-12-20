AI to Augment Islamabad’s Security With Hi-Tech Cameras at Entry and Exit Points

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has installed 191 artificial intelligence (AI) powered cameras at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

In a bid to enhance the security and surveillance in Islamabad, the ICT Police has commenced the installation work of the AI cameras after the orders of the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

According to the ICT police’s spokesperson, Safe City Islamabad is playing an active role in stopping crime in the federal capital. He further revealed that a cab driver, involved in the harassment of a woman, was recently arrested with the help of one of these cameras.

Meanwhile, Capital Police Officer (CPO) remarked that Islamabad’s safe city project and police are making use of all available resources to improve security and added that Eagle Squad has been integrated with the safe city project via the ‘Pukar-15’ helpline.

Moreover, he stated that the citizens’ complaints regarding the loss of valuable items can be filed through the online system and added that citizens are subsequently requested to collect them from the relevant police station after the items are found.