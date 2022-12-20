Govt Planning to Shut Down Markets and Restaurants After 8PM

The federal government has proposed various cost-cutting measures as the country continues to tread a precarious economic path. These proposals were announced by Defense Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

On the recommendations of a special committee, the federal government has suggested shutting down markets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes at 8 PM. The move is expected to save Rs. 62 billion annually.

The government has decided to strictly ensure compliance with the closure of wedding halls at 10 PM. This decision was taken after wedding hall owners consistently violated the already notified closing time.

The federal government is considering notifying a work-from-home (WFH) policy for 20% of public sector employees on a rotation basis. The move is expected to save Rs. 56 billion per year.

The federal government will also urge citizens to use energy-efficient fans and bulbs to save Rs. 15 billion and Rs. 23 billion per annum respectively. Besides, the move will also help save 8,000-9,000 MW of electricity. It will also save a significant amount of cash on the fuel import bill.

The federal government will also launch an awareness campaign to urge citizens to use conical baffles in their geysers to help save the consumption of gas. It will save Rs. 92 billion yearly.

The federal government will also turn on alternate street lights to save Rs. 4 billion annually. It will also expedite the introduction of e-bikes to save Rs. 86 billion per year.

Finally, the federal government will also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to motivate citizens to take up austerity measures. In the next two days, all provinces will be consulted and urged to come onboard on this national program. The final approval of this energy conservation policy will be given on Thursday.