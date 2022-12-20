IBA Karachi’s Entry Test Exposes All Thats Wrong With Govt’s Educational Boards

Students, pursuing their education from government educational boards, have shown extremely concerning performance in the Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) entry test in Karachi.

On the other hand, another education system that runs in parallel with these educational boards, Cambridge International Education (CIE), has exhibited considerably greater success in the admission test.

ALSO READ Taliban Militants Take Over Counter Terrorism Department’s Prison in Bannu

According to the details, only 20 percent of those who cleared the IBA’s entrance exam for its bachelor’s program had an Intermediate background, while 78 percent of successful candidates were A-level students. The remaining two percent were from overseas boards, the News reported.

Approximately 1,244 A-level students cleared the test for various undergraduate programs of IBA, while only 310 Intermediate students and 30 students from other boards passed the exam.

In addition, IBA Karachi’s data revealed that the institute received around 7,718 applications for seven undergraduate programs, however, only 1,584 were given admissions.

Speaking about the CIE, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad (BISEH), Dr. Muhammad Memon, described it as a strong system, which develops the foundation of knowledge.

ALSO READ Catastrophic Bus Accident in Rajanpur District Kills 8 People

Moreover, he emphasized that A-levels provided 13 years of education, whereas the Intermediate system only gives 12 years. Dr. Muhammad Memon further noted that Pakistan’s educational system is outdated and added that the federal board is currently the best one in the country.

He also opined that A-level teachers were specialists; on the other hand, Intermediate teachers lack knowledge, which is why CIE students always get success in the entrance exams.