Catastrophic Bus Accident in Rajanpur District Kills 8 People

Two passenger buses collided in the Rajanpur district earlier today, killing eight people and injuring 23.

According to media reports, dense fog and compromised visibility caused the incident. It highlighted that the bus drivers couldn’t see each other’s vehicles coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a high-speed head-on collision.

The bus en route from Peshawar to Karachi collided with the one departing Rajanpur on the Indus highway. Women and children were immediately taken to a local hospital.

Punjab’s chief minister, Pervaiz Elahi lamented the tragedy and ordered the hospital to treat the injured well. He also instructed the authorities to put in extra effort to assist travelers during dense fog to avoid such tragedies in the future.

A motorway official told the media that severe fog has caused the authorities to block several sections of the road and divert vehicles to other highways. The police also encouraged vehicles to drive in low gear and use fog lights at night and early morning.