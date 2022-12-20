News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Motorways Closed At Several Points Due to Dense Fog

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 20, 2022 | 3:55 pm
Motorway Fog

Tuesday’s dense fog has prevented flights from landing at Lahore Airport and caused the authorities to block-off several portions of the Motorways.

According to 24NewsHD, Motorway (M-2) was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, while Lahore-Multan Motorway was closed from Faizpur to Darkhana.

The authorities also closed Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and the Pindi Bhattian-Shorkot Motorway (M-4). Finally, due to fog, the M-5 from Sher Shah to Rohri was also closed.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, several flights couldn’t land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to low visibility and dense fog.

Citing airport sources, the report stated that the runway’s visibility was only 50 meters, and as a result, the airport was closed for landings and takeoffs.

The Allama Iqbal International Airport denied landing to the following Lahore-bound flights:

  • Flight PK748 from Madinah to Lahore.
  • Flight QR628 from Doha to Lahore.
  • Flight from Jeddah, PK760.
  • Flight G9854 from Ras Al Khaimah to Lahore.
  • Flight from Dammam, PK248.
ALSO READ

With the fog season in full swing, authorities are encouraging motorists to avoid needless travel and utilize fog lights when driving. It instructed automobiles to travel in convoys when possible.


lens

‘Messi with Massi’ — TikToker Laiba Khurram Photoshops Herself With Lionel Messi
Read more in lens

proproperty

Chairman MDA Assures Early Resolution of Traffic Woes
Read more in proproperty
close
>