Top 5 Best Selling Cars of November 2022: Suzuki Dominates With Alto, Cultus and Swift

Crippling car prices and fuel costs have dampened sales significantly. November has seen a significant recovery in car sales with Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki posting much better numbers than the month prior. Hyundai, on the other hand, saw another massive decline with just 441 units sold.

While Pak Suzuki’s and Honda Atlas’s sales have recovered greatly from the previous month, they are still far below their respective monthly average. However, due to a surge in demand, Suzuki automobiles dominate the list this month.

Let us have a look at the best-selling cars of November 2022:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

#5 Toyota Corolla

Compared to the norm, Toyota Corolla witnessed weak sales in November 2022.

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association’s (PAMA) recent data, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold just over 1,100 units of Corolla last month, witnessing a decline of 10% in sales on a month-over-month (MOM) basis.

With that, Toyota Corolla has been dethroned as the best-selling sedan for this month and Honda has taken the lead with City.

#4 Suzuki Cultus

Cultus has been out of form ever since the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) import restrictions started ravaging the car industry. However, the recent surge in sales has allowed Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) to sell 1,136 units of Cultus which is a slight improvement over the last month.

This figure has landed Cultus on the fourth spot in the list of 5 best-selling cars of October 2022.

#3 Honda City

With its sales, the 6th Generation Honda City has cemented its place among the most popular family cars in Pakistan. The subcompact sedan has, once again, defeated Pakistan’s most popular sedan, Toyota Corolla, as well as other subcompacts.

According to sources familiar with separate sales figures, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold just over 1,200 units of City last month, placing it in the third spot on the list.

#2 Suzuki Swift

Continuing with its strong popularity, Suzuki Swift has become the second-best-selling car for the third consecutive time, beating several consistent performers.

Despite the drop in car demand and supply, PSMC sold 2,250 units of Swift, making it the best-selling subcompact family car of November 2022.

#1 Suzuki Alto

Sure as the sun rises from the east, Suzuki Alto remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. Last month, PSMC sold a respectable 7,255 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 11th consecutive month this year, despite the production crunch.

It bears mentioning, however, that Alto is also the most criticized car in Pakistan as its owners frequently complain about its poor build quality. By that logic, Alto is the equivalent of a bad addiction that Pakistanis cannot seem to cure.