Pakistan, Etisalat International Set to Settle All Outstanding Issues

Pakistan and e& international (Etisalat International) on Tuesday agreed to proceed ahead for the resolution of all outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission in a spirit of goodwill.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of e& international led by its CEO Mikhail Gerchuk at the Finance Division.

Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk,CEO e& Intl. heading a delegation of Etisalat Intl called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today at Finance Division and exchanged views on their future business plans in Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Etisalat Pakistan CEO Abdulrahim Abdulla Abdulrahim Al Nooryani, PTCL & Ufone CEO Hatem Bamatraf, and e& international Chief Strategy Officer Kamal Shehadi.

The finance minister recalled his meetings with Etisalat in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during his recent visit to the UAE and underscored the significance of resolving outstanding issues between Etisalat and the Privatization Commission and moving ahead for a mutually beneficial solution.

Dar also highlighted prospects of foreign investment in Pakistan, especially in the IT and Telecom sector which is growing rapidly, and said that the government is providing a conducive environment and facilitation to attract foreign investment.

Gerchuk briefed the meeting on the company’s profile and its future investments in Pakistan and expressed readiness to further invest in Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector.

Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary IT & Telecom, and senior officers from Finance and Privatization Divisions attended the meeting.