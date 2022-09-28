High Level Delegation of Etisalat Visits PTA Headquarters

A delegation from Etisalat visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad, today. Etisalat, a Dubai based company, operates PTCL in Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk, Etisalat International Group CEO; Dr. Kamal Sameer Shehadi, Chief Strategy Officer Etisalat Group; Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, Group CEO PTCL Mr. Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooriyani, CEO Etisalat International Pakistan met with Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

The two sides discussed the plans of Etisalat Group, PTCL & Ufone for enhancing connectivity, improving infrastructure, and future investment opportunities in Pakistan. The two sides agreed to expand mutual collaboration to further bolster efforts in the digital transformation of the country.

In June 2005, the Dubai-based company Etisalat acquired a 26% share in PTCL – with management control – for $2.6 billion. Then some ownership transfer issues arose on 3,384 PTCL properties, owing to that Etisalat held back $ 799 million payments, which is not resolved yet.