Sindh Announces Special Christmas Holiday During Workweek

The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all Christian employees serving in various departments in the province on account of the occasion of Christmas.

According to reports, the Sindh government has notified a holiday for Christian employees of the provincial government on 26 December, Monday.

In a separate development, the federal government has decided to pay advance salaries and pensions to Christian government employees in view of the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

In this regard, Finance Division has written a letter, which is available with ProPakistani, to the Accountant General (AG) of Pakistan Revenues, Military AG, and Chief Accounts Officers (CAO) of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, also granted advance salaries and allowances to Christian employees for the upcoming Christmas.

As per the official notification, Christian employees received the allowances in the form of an advance salary and two basic salaries.