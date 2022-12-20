US Ready to Resume Drone Attacks in Pakistan for ‘Counter-Terrorism Operations’

The United States (US) has expressed its ‘positive’ desire to support Pakistan in combatting violent non-state actors (VNSAs) in the shape of drone strikes if the federal government requested assistance from it.

Speaking at a press conference, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, stated that the US is willing to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism concerns, particularly in light of the recent increase in terrorist activity in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In response to a question concerning the return of drone attacks in Pakistan, Ned Price noted that the US is aware of the deteriorating situation in the country and added that the US has requested the attackers to stop all acts of violence.

He further remarked that the government of Pakistan is US’s ally from a broader perspective, particularly when it comes to such threats posed by terrorist groups along the Pak-Afghan border.

ALSO READ Lahore is Getting Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University Soon

In light of the above, he continued, without directly mentioning drone attacks, that we are ready to assist Pakistan in the current as well as future scenarios, and maintained that however, we will have to refer you to Pakistani authorities for more remarks.

In reply to another question, Ned Price clarified that Pakistan is a critical security ally of the US and added we are constantly in contact with the Pakistani counterparts. Also, he stated that it is preferable to keep the details regarding the Pakistan-US relationship inside diplomatic channels.