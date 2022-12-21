China Willing to Provide ‘All Kinds of Assistance’ to Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong Wednesday said that China stands with the people of Pakistan and is willing to provide all kinds of assistance.

The envoy called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Both sides deliberated on a number of avenues for the expansion of bilateral relations, especially in the economic and financial sectors.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the policy initiatives being taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability. He assured continuous support of the Chinese government to Pakistan.

Dar thanked the Chinese ambassador for China’s continuous support and assistance to Pakistan.