Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting on Energy Sector Reforms

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in the energy sector at Finance Division today.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed introducing various reforms in the energy sector and issues of stock and flow of circular debt in the sector.

The Finance Minister highlighting the importance of reforms in the energy sector said that reforms are crucial in the energy sector for the economic growth of the country.

He further added that the present Government puts priority to address the issues of the energy sector including circular debt in order to bring financial sustainability to the sector and economic growth of the country.

He further directed the relevant authorities to make viable solutions for the settlement of all issues in the energy sector.