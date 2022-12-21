Minister Demands Durable Buildings After Only British-Era Schools Survive Floods

Sindh Education and Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, told the provincial assembly (PA) on Tuesday that the government school buildings destroyed during the recent flood disaster in the province were 30 to 50 years old, but school buildings constructed under the British Raj survived the damage.

Shah was addressing the House on an amendment motion about the literacy and standards of education in the province.

He said that the flood-damaged school buildings were constructed after Pakistan gained independence. He admitted that a strategy was needed to construct long-lasting educational infrastructure in Sindh that could survive natural disasters.

Shah informed the assembly that floods had destroyed 20,000 school facilities in the province and that repairs had begun immediately on 7,000 of them in order to restart academic activity.

The education minister stated that the World Bank had been notified that Rs. 139 billion would be necessary to reconstruct the flood-damaged educational facilities.

He believed that the government’s plan to build new primary schools should be scrapped and that instead, elementary-level schools (those educating up to the eighth grade) should be established, in light of the dropout rate of children after the fifth grade.

