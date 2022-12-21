Punjab to Announce Lots of Jobs for Doctors and Staff Under New Recruitment Drive

Punjab’s Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) has decided to recruit more doctors and medical staff in the province since the Health Department is functioning with only 50 percent workforce.

In this regard, Punjab’s Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, presided over a meeting about the recruitment of medical staff, nurses, technologists, and medical officers. Secretary SH&ME, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary, Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretaries, Shahada Farrukh, Agha Nabeel, Zahida Azhar, and Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister revealed that SH&ME has written to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the recruitment of more doctors to overcome the shortage.

Last month, PPSC officially advertised hundreds of BPS-16 vacancies of Inspector (Legal) to be filled on a regular basis in the Punjab Police. Approximately 357 openings were announced, out of which 18 and 54 were reserved for minorities and women, respectively.

Separately, Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, during his meeting with the country’s scholars, declared that his government created around 100,000 jobs for Ulema and Huffaz-e-Quran in the province.