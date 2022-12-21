Punjab Announces Schedule for Annual Matric and Inter Exams

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has finalized the schedule of matriculation and intermediate exams of all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) for the academic year 2022-23.

According to details, the decision was taken during a recent meeting of PBCC in which Heads of all Punjab’s BISEs were present. The annual exams of matric and inter will start on 1 April 2023 and 20 May 2023, respectively.

This year, the annual exams of classes 9 and 10 under all BISEs were held after a delay of a few months. Class 10 exams were held in May while class 9 exams were conducted in May/June.

The annual exams for class 9 started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. Class 9 result was announced on 19 September. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May. The results of class 10 were announced on 31 August.

In a separate development, the Punjab government officially announced the winter vacations for all public and private schools in the province.

In this regard, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) notified that all public and private schools in the province would observe winter vacations from 24 December 2022 to 31 December 2022. The schools will reopen on 2 January 2023