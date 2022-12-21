Govt Partially Hands Over Construction of Saudi-Funded Road Project to NHA

The Federal government has partially handed over the execution of construction of the project on Saudi Funded Neelum Valley Road, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), to the National Highway Authority (NHA) on a deposit work basis.

The Saudi Government has agreed to provide Rs. 7.895 billion for the construction of the project from Saudi Development Fund(SDF).

In its decision, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has directed NHA to execute the tunnels portion of the project on a deposit work basis, according to official documents available with ProPakistani. The NHA will hand over the project to the Government of AJK after completion, the decision said.

ALSO READ FTO Issues Order Against Millat Tractors in Another Sales Tax Case

It is worth mentioning here that the ECNEC has approved a revised project for the construction of the 109.2 Km Authmuqam- Sharda -Kel -Taobat road section including two tunnels at Kahori, Kamser and Challpani section of Neelum Valley road, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The ECNEC approved the revised project at the reduced scope of work at the revised rationalized cost of Rs. 9.0108 billion.