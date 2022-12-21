Renewable Sources Key For Energy Security: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the government is committed to diversifying the country’s energy mix by working with renewable energy sources.

In a tweet, the premier said the coalition government is expanding the energy mix by pivoting to renewables, which are key to energy security.

The coalition government is diversifying the energy mix by pivoting to renewables, which are key to energy security. The idea is to gradually but surely increase our dependence on indigenous resources. This will provide relief to common man & save precious foreign exchange. https://t.co/7x6TYbwVj8 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 21, 2022

“The idea is to gradually but surely increase our dependence on indigenous resources. This will provide relief to common man & save precious foreign exchange,” the prime minister said.

He highlighted that the federal cabinet has given serious consideration to an energy conservation plan.

“The plan will be approved after taking provinces on board. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Its effective implementation will save precious resources & help address energy crisis,” he added.

The premier’s statement comes a few days after the government on Monday devised the Energy Saving Policy 2022 to save the economy.

According to the energy-saving plan, there will be a national contingency energy-saving plan in place to stabilize the economy, conserve energy, and cut the import bill by placing special attention on the top five sectors burdening the country.

With the plan, the government aims to enhance energy efficiency by ensuring cost-effective measures such as shifting public/private buildings to solar, working on electric vehicles and charging stations to streamline transport, and doing energy audits.