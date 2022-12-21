Sindh to Launch Taxis For Women With Low Fares

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the imminent launch of a pink taxi service for ladies in Karachi.

In his conversation with the media, Memon stated that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) will supervise the pink taxi service in Karachi. He added that women will drive these taxis with cameras in them for maximum safety and security with the fare kept between Rs. 200 and Rs. 500.

This plan from the Sindh government is similar to Gilgit-Baltistan’s initiative of free women-only bus service that began operations in October.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed inaugurated the pink bus service. The service runs on four important routes in Gilgit and Skardu from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Orange Line and Green Line BRT Integration

Karachi administration will integrate the Orange Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service with the Green Line BRT service to facilitate commuters and ensure its financial viability.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced this in response to an opposition leader’s call-to-attention notice on the financial sustainability of the Orange Line service.

Conceding with the opposition leader’s concerns, Memon said that Karachi’s Orange Line service has been operational for a while, but isn’t as popular as People’s Bus Service, which has become very popular among commuters.

He acknowledged that Orange Line BRT must be integrated with Green Line BRT for better usability. Memon added that he has requested the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDC) to integrate the two BRT services fully.